Mystery infection sparks Sydney CBD warning | ABC News. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the state is not "out of the woods" yet and there will be an increased risk over Christmas of the virus … More





NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the state is not "out of the woods" yet and there will be an increased risk over Christmas of the virus spreading, as the state recorded another nine positive infections.



Ms Berejiklian said one of the cases under investigation was problematic because the person was infectious when they went to work in an office in Sydney's CBD.



