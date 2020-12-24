Clicks4
Mystery infection sparks Sydney CBD warning | ABC News. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the state is not "out of the woods" yet and there will be an increased risk over Christmas of the virus …More
Mystery infection sparks Sydney CBD warning | ABC News.
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the state is not "out of the woods" yet and there will be an increased risk over Christmas of the virus spreading, as the state recorded another nine positive infections.
Ms Berejiklian said one of the cases under investigation was problematic because the person was infectious when they went to work in an office in Sydney's CBD.
Subscribe: youtube.com/…annel/UCVgO39Bk5sMo66-6o6Spn6Q Read more here: abc.net.au/…esting-record-smashed/13011506
ABC News provides around the clock coverage of news events as they break in Australia and abroad, including the latest coronavirus pandemic updates. It's news when you want it, from Australia's most trusted news organisation.
For more from ABC News, click here: abc.net.au/…=news&utm_campaign=description
Watch more ABC News content ad-free on iview: iview.abc.net.au/category/news
Go deeper on our ABC News In-depth channel: youtube.com/…annel/UCxcrzzhQDj5zKJbXfIscCtg
Like ABC News on Facebook: gloria.tv/abcnews.au?_fb_noscript=1
Follow ABC News on Instagram: instagram.com/accounts/login/
Follow ABC News on Twitter: twitter.com/abcnews
#ABCNews #ABCNewsAustralia
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the state is not "out of the woods" yet and there will be an increased risk over Christmas of the virus spreading, as the state recorded another nine positive infections.
Ms Berejiklian said one of the cases under investigation was problematic because the person was infectious when they went to work in an office in Sydney's CBD.
Subscribe: youtube.com/…annel/UCVgO39Bk5sMo66-6o6Spn6Q Read more here: abc.net.au/…esting-record-smashed/13011506
ABC News provides around the clock coverage of news events as they break in Australia and abroad, including the latest coronavirus pandemic updates. It's news when you want it, from Australia's most trusted news organisation.
For more from ABC News, click here: abc.net.au/…=news&utm_campaign=description
Watch more ABC News content ad-free on iview: iview.abc.net.au/category/news
Go deeper on our ABC News In-depth channel: youtube.com/…annel/UCxcrzzhQDj5zKJbXfIscCtg
Like ABC News on Facebook: gloria.tv/abcnews.au?_fb_noscript=1
Follow ABC News on Instagram: instagram.com/accounts/login/
Follow ABC News on Twitter: twitter.com/abcnews
#ABCNews #ABCNewsAustralia