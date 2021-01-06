Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 4,14-22. Jesus returned to Galilee in the power of the Spirit, and news of him spread throughout the whole region. He taught in their synagogues … More

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 4,14-22.

Jesus returned to Galilee in the power of the Spirit, and news of him spread throughout the whole region.

He taught in their synagogues and was praised by all.

He came to Nazareth, where he had grown up, and went according to his custom into the synagogue on the sabbath day. He stood up to read

and was handed a scroll of the prophet Isaiah. He unrolled the scroll and found the passage where it was written:

"The Spirit of the Lord is upon me,

because he has anointed me

to bring glad tidings to the poor.

He has sent me to proclaim liberty to captives

and recovery of sight to the blind,

to let the oppressed go free,

and to proclaim a year acceptable to the Lord."

Rolling up the scroll, he handed it back to the attendant and sat down, and the eyes of all in the synagogue looked intently at him.

He said to them, "Today this scripture passage is fulfilled in your hearing."

And all spoke highly of him and were amazed at the gracious words that came from his mouth.

Copyright © Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, USCCB

Baptismal ritual prayer and Saint Ephrem (c. 306-373)

deacon in Syria, Doctor of the Church

Hymn no.3 for the Feast of the Epiphany, verses 2, 6, 8, 16, 21, 14 (A select library of the Nicene and Post-Nicene Fathers of the Church, ed. Philip Schaff, Buffalo: The Christian Literature Co., 1886, pp. 262-266)

"The Lord has consecrated me with chrism"

The prayer of anointing after baptism: "Through baptism, almighty God, Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, has freed you from sin and brought you to life again with water and the Spirit. You now form part of his people: he signs you with holy oil so that you may remain a member of Jesus Christ, priest, prophet and king for ever."

How exalted are your Orders!

For she that was a sinner anointed as a handmaid (cf. Lk 7:38)

the feet of her Lord.

But for you, as though his minister,

Christ by the hand of his servants seals and anoints your bodies.

It befits him, the Lord of the flock,

that in his own person he seal his sheep. (…)

Refrain :

Christ with chrism, lo!

He is sealing the newborn lambs in his flock!

The oil which Elijah multiplied (1Kgs 17:14)

might be tasted with the mouth;

for the cruse was that of the widow,

it was not that of the chrism.

The oil of our Lord that is in the cruse (cf. 1 Sam 16:1),

it is not food for the mouth:

the sinner that was a wolf without,

it makes him a lamb in the flock (cf. Mt 7:15). (…)

The leaf of the olive arrived (cf. Gn 8:11),

brought as a figure of the baptismal anointing;

the sons of the Ark rejoiced to greet it,

for it bore good tidings of deliverance.

Thus also ye rejoiced to greet it,

even this holy anointing.

The bodies of sinners were glad in it,

for it brought good tidings of deliverance. (…)

As for the anointing of David, my brethren (cf. 1 Sam 16:13);

the Spirit came down and made sweet savor

in the heart of the man wherein he delighted;

The savor of his heart was as the savor of his action.

The Spirit dwelt in him and made song in him (cf. 1 Sam 16:23).

Your anointing which ye have is greater

for Father, Son and Holy Spirit

have moved and come down to dwell in you. (…)

Goodly ointment on the head of our Lord

did Mary pour; its savor was fragrant

through all the house.

Likewise the savor of your anointing has been fragrant

and perfumed the heavens

to the Watchers on high;

doing pleasure to Satan its savor is overpowering,

to God its odor is sweet. (…)

Come, ye sheep, receive your seal,

which puts to flight them that devour you!

Come, ye lambs, receive your seal,

for it is truth that is your seal! (…)

Thus the truth is likened

to a great shadowing tree (…):

the Gentiles lodged on its boughs (Mt 13:32),

and plucked and ate of its fruits.