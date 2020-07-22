"Tell us, Mary, What did you see on your way? I saw the tomb of the living Christ And the glory of his rising, I saw the angel witnesses, His shroud and clothes. Christ, my hope, has risen He will … More





Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr "Tell us, Mary, What did you see on your way? I saw the tomb of the living Christ And the glory of his rising, I saw the angel witnesses, His shroud and clothes. Christ, my hope, has risen He will precede his followers to Galilee." – from the Sequence hymn of Easter. Today, 22 July, is the feast of St Mary Magdalene, first to see the Risen Lord, and patroness of all preachers of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, alleluia! My homily for today can be read here . This photo shows one of the cells of the Dominican convent of San Marco in Florence, with the Easter encounter of St Mary Magdalene, painted by the Dominican friar, Blessed John of Fiesole (Fra Angelico).Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr