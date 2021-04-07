REGINA COELI LAETARE, ALLELUIA - Gesegnete Ostern anno Domini 2021, Blessed Easter anno Domini 2021! chanted by GM, picture source: Mihlig, Gabriela, Common Christian Roots of the Church of Cyprus … More

REGINA COELI LAETARE, ALLELUIA - Gesegnete Ostern anno Domini 2021, Blessed Easter anno Domini 2021! chanted by GM, picture source: Mihlig, Gabriela, Common Christian Roots of the Church of Cyprus under consideration of the Church of Jerusalem, the Mother of the Churches, second edition, Aachen (2020), page 193, eBook; colour-print edition (760 pages).