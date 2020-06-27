Member of Vatican's Female Deacons Commission, Awarded by Ratzinger, Wants Female Cardinals and Priests

“Why not include women in the college of cardinals?”, Anne-Marie Pelletier, 74, a French member of the Vatican female deacons commission, told La-Croix.com (June 25).
She believes that women should exercise authority in parishes, episcopal councils and in Francis' council and that it isn’t “so outlandish” to think the Church might one day accept the ordination of women.
Pelletier was the first woman winner of the Ratzinger Prize for Theology in 2014, and wrote Francis’ 2017 Good Friday ‘Via Crucis’ meditations.
The Ratzinger Prize, endowed with 50'000 Euro, is awarded since 2011 to candidates personally approved by Benedict XVI and has already gained a reputation of honouring anti-Catholic third-class theologians.
Picture: Anne-Marie Pelletier © Press picture, #newsGhgywynfee
