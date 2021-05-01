RED ALERT: SELF-SPREADING VACCINES: Johns Hopkins Center For Health Security "What is the technology? Self-spreading vaccines—also known as transmissible or self-propagating vaccines—are genetical… More

RED ALERT: SELF-SPREADING VACCINES: Johns Hopkins Center For Health Security "What is the technology? Self-spreading vaccines—also known as transmissible or self-propagating vaccines—are genetically engineered to move through populations in the same way as communicable diseases, but rather than causing disease, they confer protection. The vision is that a small number of individuals in the target population could be vaccinated, and the vaccine strain would then circulate in the population much like a pathogenic virus. These vaccines could dramatically increase vaccine coverage in human or animal populations without requiring each individual to be inoculated. [...] In the event of a grave public health threat, self-spreading vaccines could potentially be used to broadly inoculate human populations. Like the approach in animals, only a small number of vaccinated individuals would be required in order to confer protection to a larger susceptible population, thus eliminating the need for mass vaccination operations" - pdf p. 47