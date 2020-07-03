Cardinal Opposes Italian Bishops‘ Gay Newspaper

The Italian left-wing government, supported by Francis, is about to forbid criticising gay ideology. Cardinal Camillo Ruini, 89, criticised this in a video discussion with the Italian politician Gaetano Quagliariello and Monsignor Nicola Bux (Video below).
For Ruini, such legislation is an example of the “dictatorship of relativism” which turns into "absolutism” and which doesn't strike offences but ideas. For him, it's ridiculous that upholding the difference between men and women will become a crime.
According to Ruini the Italian Bishops have spoken timely and clear against gay totalitarianism [as if speaking were enough] but “the Catholic newspapers" continue to be "rather ambiguous.”
There is only one Catholic daily in Italy, the bishops' Avvenire which has been behaving for years like the newsletter of Sodom and Gomorrah.
