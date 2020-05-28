What Does He Fear? – Amoris Laetitia Theologian Rebukes Francis

The Italian theologian, Father Giovanni Cavalcoli, OP, a defender of Amoris Laetitia, exhorted Francis to stop promoting a kind of “mercy” that promotes heresy, ungodliness, apostasy, division, laxity, and corrupt morals (MarcoTosatti.com, May 28).This way, Francis convinces sinners, heretics and criminals that “God doesn't punish them,” Cavalcoli warns. Sinners start believing that they may sin more, in the false hope to be saved anyway.Cavalcoli explains to Francis that the good shepherd preaches mercy to the repentant, and defends the cause of the oppressed by threatening divine vengeance against the wicked.Preaching mercy to those who don’t intend to convert, makes them even more shameless, because stubborn and proud sinners “can only be held back by severity,” Cavalcoli stresses.He criticises that Francis “is silent” on the great sins promoted by heretics, atheists, impious, relativists, Freemasons, communists, hedonists, dissolutes, and sodomites.“Is Francis afraid of losing prestige in the world?” – Cavalcoli asks.