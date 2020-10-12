Private Audience: Cardinal Pell Sees Francis

Francis received Cardinal Pell in a private October 10 audience, the Vatican Press Office announced.
No further details were provided. The meeting took place in the middle of financial mismanagement allegations connected with Pell’s opponent, Cardinal Angelo Becciu.
Unconfirmed Ft.com revelations have recently claimed that the Vatican used charity money to pay for a €242 million loan after big losses with a luxury London property.
On social media the question is asked how Pell managed to see Francis as Cardinal Zen and many other cardinals have no access to him.
