Clicks729
St. Genevieve, Virgin (c. 422 - 512) - January 3 The majority of the relics of St. Genevieve were publicly burnt during the French Revolution, but some small surviving pieces, as well as the rock …More
St. Genevieve, Virgin (c. 422 - 512) - January 3
The majority of the relics of St. Genevieve were publicly burnt during the French Revolution, but some small surviving pieces, as well as the rock her tomb rested on, are enshrined at St-Étienne-du-Mont.
The church itself on the Montagne Sainte-Geneviève started construction in 1517 and was finished in 1627. The tombs of Blaise Pascal and Jean Racine are also in the church. Jean-Paul Marat was buried in one of the two church cemeteries, although neither of them exist anymore.
Following the French Revolution, the church was transformed, much like its neighbor the Pantheon, into a shrine of reason, called the “Temple of Filial Piety.” This was also around the time that St. Genevieve, patron saint of Paris, had her relics destroyed. What was saved is in a small chapel in the reconsecrated church, including her burial stone encased in a gold lattice and some saint bits housed in a glass cylinder.
The double spiral staircase with the loft above is called a jube. It’s a type of rood screen that originally separated the laity from the high altar. This one was installed in 1530 and created by Biart la Père. Most rood screens were removed during the Counter-Reformation or after Vatican II. It is the only surviving example in Paris.
www.atlasobscura.com/places/the-relics-of-s…
The majority of the relics of St. Genevieve were publicly burnt during the French Revolution, but some small surviving pieces, as well as the rock her tomb rested on, are enshrined at St-Étienne-du-Mont.
The church itself on the Montagne Sainte-Geneviève started construction in 1517 and was finished in 1627. The tombs of Blaise Pascal and Jean Racine are also in the church. Jean-Paul Marat was buried in one of the two church cemeteries, although neither of them exist anymore.
Following the French Revolution, the church was transformed, much like its neighbor the Pantheon, into a shrine of reason, called the “Temple of Filial Piety.” This was also around the time that St. Genevieve, patron saint of Paris, had her relics destroyed. What was saved is in a small chapel in the reconsecrated church, including her burial stone encased in a gold lattice and some saint bits housed in a glass cylinder.
The double spiral staircase with the loft above is called a jube. It’s a type of rood screen that originally separated the laity from the high altar. This one was installed in 1530 and created by Biart la Père. Most rood screens were removed during the Counter-Reformation or after Vatican II. It is the only surviving example in Paris.
www.atlasobscura.com/places/the-relics-of-s…
SAINT GENEVIEVE Virgin (c. 422-512) - January 3
Genevieve was born at Nanterre, near Paris. St. Germanus, when passing through, specially noticed a little shepherdess, and predicted her future sanctity. At seven years of age she made a vow of perpetual chastity.
After the death of her parents, Paris became her abode; but she often travelled on works of mercy, which, by the gifts of prophecy …More
Genevieve was born at Nanterre, near Paris. St. Germanus, when passing through, specially noticed a little shepherdess, and predicted her future sanctity. At seven years of age she made a vow of perpetual chastity.
After the death of her parents, Paris became her abode; but she often travelled on works of mercy, which, by the gifts of prophecy …More
SAINT GENEVIEVE Virgin (c. 422-512) - January 3
Genevieve was born at Nanterre, near Paris. St. Germanus, when passing through, specially noticed a little shepherdess, and predicted her future sanctity. At seven years of age she made a vow of perpetual chastity.
After the death of her parents, Paris became her abode; but she often travelled on works of mercy, which, by the gifts of prophecy and miracles, she unfailingly performed. At one time she was cruelly persecuted: her enemies, jealous of her power, called her a hypocrite and tried to drown her; but St. Germanus having sent her some blessed bread as a token of esteem, the outcry ceased, and ever afterwards she was honored as a Saint.
During the siege of Paris by Childeric, king of the Franks, Genevieve went out with a few followers and procured corn for the starving citizens. Nevertheless Childeric, though a pagan, respected her, and at her request spared the lives of many prisoners. By her exhortations again, when Attila and his Huns were approaching the city, the inhabitants, instead of taking flight, gave themselves to prayer and penance, and averted, as she had foretold, the impending scourge. Clovis, when converted from paganism by his holy wife, St. Clotilda, made Genevieve his constant adviser, and, in spite of his violent character, made a generous and Christian king. She died within a few weeks of that monarch, in 512, aged eighty-nine.
A pestilence broke out at Paris in 1129, which in a short time swept off fourteen thousand persons, and, in spite of all human efforts, daily added to its victims. At length, on November 26th, the shrine of St. Genevieve was carried in solemn procession through the city. That same day but three persons died, the rest recovered, and no others were taken ill. This was but the first of a series of miraculous favors which the city of Paris has obtained through the relics of its patron Saint.
Lives of the Saints, by Alban Butler, Benziger Bros. ed. [1894]
Genevieve was born at Nanterre, near Paris. St. Germanus, when passing through, specially noticed a little shepherdess, and predicted her future sanctity. At seven years of age she made a vow of perpetual chastity.
After the death of her parents, Paris became her abode; but she often travelled on works of mercy, which, by the gifts of prophecy and miracles, she unfailingly performed. At one time she was cruelly persecuted: her enemies, jealous of her power, called her a hypocrite and tried to drown her; but St. Germanus having sent her some blessed bread as a token of esteem, the outcry ceased, and ever afterwards she was honored as a Saint.
During the siege of Paris by Childeric, king of the Franks, Genevieve went out with a few followers and procured corn for the starving citizens. Nevertheless Childeric, though a pagan, respected her, and at her request spared the lives of many prisoners. By her exhortations again, when Attila and his Huns were approaching the city, the inhabitants, instead of taking flight, gave themselves to prayer and penance, and averted, as she had foretold, the impending scourge. Clovis, when converted from paganism by his holy wife, St. Clotilda, made Genevieve his constant adviser, and, in spite of his violent character, made a generous and Christian king. She died within a few weeks of that monarch, in 512, aged eighty-nine.
A pestilence broke out at Paris in 1129, which in a short time swept off fourteen thousand persons, and, in spite of all human efforts, daily added to its victims. At length, on November 26th, the shrine of St. Genevieve was carried in solemn procession through the city. That same day but three persons died, the rest recovered, and no others were taken ill. This was but the first of a series of miraculous favors which the city of Paris has obtained through the relics of its patron Saint.
Lives of the Saints, by Alban Butler, Benziger Bros. ed. [1894]