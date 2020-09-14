Clicks13
Catholic Answers Focus: Why Do Catholics CELEBRATE Sad Feasts?
CatholicAnswers on Sept 14 2020 Why do we celebrate sorrowful feast days? Father Hugh Barbour joins us to explain why Catholics have feast days that celebrate sadness. This time we cover the twin …More
CatholicAnswers on Sept 14 2020 Why do we celebrate sorrowful feast days? Father Hugh Barbour joins us to explain why Catholics have feast days that celebrate sadness. This time we cover the twin feasts of Christ's Cross and Mary's sorrow.