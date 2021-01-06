Christmas 2020 in the Holy Land

We publish the testimony of a priest from Beit Jala, a town on the outskirts of Bethlehem, who speaks about the life of Christians in the Holy Land during these days of Christmas.
Abuna Hanna Mass'ad and children from his parish.
“Here in Bethlehem we have been going through a long Advent for almost a year.” Thus began Abuna (which means “Father” in Arabic) Hanna Mass'ad, who last November 21, through a video link, told Saxum's friends how the Christians in the Holy Land are faring (especially those living in the Palestinian Territories) during the pandemic.
Abuna Hanna Mass'ad was born in Bethlehem. Besides teaching Moral Theology at the Seminary, he is the Latin parish priest of Beit Jala, a town on the outskirts of Bethlehem.
“It all started right here,” he says, “in a hotel in Beit Jala, where some tourists tested positive for the coronavirus. It was March 5th. Since then our life has changed greatly. Everything closing down, everyone staying home, people living in fear… We are still waiting for the end of all this.”
Abuna Hanna says that many families have been left without work because, in the absence of pilgrimages, hotels and souvenir shops have been closed for months. And religious tourism in this area is one of the main sources of income, especially for Christian families.
“It is difficult to find other jobs for those who have lived from tourism for decades and who cannot easily move from this territory.” As is well known, those living in the Palestinian Territories (and therefore also the inhabitants of the Bethlehem area) cannot leave except with special permits issued by the Israeli military authority.
Looking towards Bethlehem and Beit Jala (Wiki Commons)
“But in the current situation it has become even more difficult to obtain permits,” Abuna Hanna continues, “even though we are trying to go through channels of the Latin Patriarchate. Almost every day someone asks me: Abuna, please help us get a permit to go to Jerusalem! At least three families a day come here to the parish to ask for help, to ask for money to pay for medicines (there is no health insurance here) and for other essential expenses.”
The parish scout group has been a great help to Abuna Hanna Mass'ad. It has 120 very active members who visit families to get to know their needs and distribute medicine and other material aid. “I am very proud of them! But without more help we can’t do much more, and I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has already helped us.”
Abuna Hanna said that last May they launched an appeal for the more than 12,000 families of the students of the 38 schools of the Latin Patriarchate in Jordan and Palestine who are in serious financial difficulty due to the crisis linked to the pandemic and who couldn’t pay the school fees. Immediate help was needed to prevent the institutions from closing. But “with the aid that came from abroad we saved our schools, thanks above all to the generosity of the Order of the Holy Sepulcher, which helped us a lot.”
Abuna Hanna says that the awareness of all the help they are receiving has increased the spirit of mutual assistance among local Christians and solidarity among parishes. He also mentioned the special collection taken up in his parish for the people in Lebanon, after the explosion that devastated Beirut last August. “They are the ones who need our help the most” was everyone's conviction during those days.
Among the positive aspects of this difficult period, Abuna Hanna points to the greater availability of time to devote to his parishioners: “With many meetings and commitments cancelled, I have more time to visit the families and to get to know them better, one by one. When I visit a family we talk a lot, we pray together… I think this is the most important job for us in Palestine now: to help these families to be better Christians. And the Christian family will be the true salvation of the Church in the Holy Land.”
