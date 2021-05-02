EWTN Pro-Life Weekly 2021-04-29 | FULL EPISODE – President Joe Biden’s First 100 Days President Joe Biden marks his first 100 days in the White House following his first joint address to Congress – … More





President Joe Biden marks his first 100 days in the White House following his first joint address to Congress – we discuss Biden’s actions on abortion so far with pro-life Democrat and former U.S. Representative Dan Lipinski. EWTN News Nightly’s White House correspondent Owen Jensen tells us how the White House has been spinning the second Catholic president’s aggressive abortion agenda so far – followed by analysis and reaction from Susan B. Anthony List president Marjorie Dannenfelser. Stanford University is under fire over experiments involving aborted fetal tissue – Catherine Hadro shares the details and ‘Speaks Out’. The National Prayer Luncheon for Life prepares to award a major grant to one pro-life group – we preview the event with Heroic Media’s Karen Garnett. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: EWTN Pro-Life Weekly 2021-04-29 | FULL EPISODE – President Joe Biden’s First 100 DaysPresident Joe Biden marks his first 100 days in the White House following his first joint address to Congress – we discuss Biden’s actions on abortion so far with pro-life Democrat and former U.S. Representative Dan Lipinski. EWTN News Nightly’s White House correspondent Owen Jensen tells us how the White House has been spinning the second Catholic president’s aggressive abortion agenda so far – followed by analysis and reaction from Susan B. Anthony List president Marjorie Dannenfelser. Stanford University is under fire over experiments involving aborted fetal tissue – Catherine Hadro shares the details and ‘Speaks Out’. The National Prayer Luncheon for Life prepares to award a major grant to one pro-life group – we preview the event with Heroic Media’s Karen Garnett. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.