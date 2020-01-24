Gloria von Thurn and Taxis: “Francis Is Awesome”

Francis "doesn't want" to abolish celibacy, the German Church does, German billionaire Princess Gloria of Thurn and Taxis said in the German State TV on January 22. Her theory: “The Rhine flows down the Amazon.”
Gloria explained, that "the Germans" are using the Indians, “The Amazon region is an excuse of the German church." She warns, that "the German Church wants to desacralise and destroy the priesthood."
Abolishing celibacy means for Gloria the end of the Church, “You can see it with the Protestants. The Protestant Church is a political association with a meditation component.”
For Gloria, Francis is “awesome.” And, “Francis is a great guy and the most charming man alive.” Gloria is a personal friend of Cardinal Müller.
the last time I noticed the Church accepts Francis as the Pope and NOT German Bishops (yes yes I know there's people who claim BXVI is still the Pope and Francis is the anti pope - but just for the purpose of this response lets for a minute consider that it is in fact Francis). What this means is that the buck stops with Francis. Princess Gloria or her daddy cant sit there and say otherwise. If there's an undercurrent of de stabilising the Church FRANCIS IS RESPONSIBLE for that by tacit and active approval. It's utter nonsense to suggest otherwise.