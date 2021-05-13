Remembering 13 May 1981, forty years after. Forty years ago, on 13 May 1981, Benedetto Nardacci was giving the commentary at the General Audience when a gunman fired shots at Pope St. John Paul II. … More

Remembering 13 May 1981, forty years after.



Forty years ago, on 13 May 1981, Benedetto Nardacci was giving the commentary at the General Audience when a gunman fired shots at Pope St. John Paul II. In spite of the chaos, Nardacci manages to professionally complete his radio report.