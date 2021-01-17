SKULLDUGGERY : When the mob turns on you 1/16/2021 Kate Woodsome, head of the op-ed video team at The Washington Post, and Yahoo News' own Jenna McLaughlin join Michael Isikoff and Daniel … More

1/16/2021

Kate Woodsome, head of the op-ed video team at The Washington Post, and Yahoo News' own Jenna McLaughlin join Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman on "Skullduggery." First, Woodsome tells her first person account of what it was like to be attacked by a mob during the Capitol riot as a member of the media. Then, McLaughlin details her latest story about a massive foreign Bitcoin donation that was sent to those on the far-right, potentially funding the actions behind the riot that took place at our Nation's Capitol.