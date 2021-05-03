Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
Legal
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
Legal
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
44
Tree
1
39 minutes ago
"Why is it necessary to search for the virus DEEP in the nose? Wouldn't it be sufficient to spit on the stick when the virus is supposed to be contagious within 6 feet"
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Download
Embed
Social networks
Edit post
Remove post
Scapular
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
13 minutes ago
"Just one more thing." What’s in that vaccine?
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up