"If we wish to make any progress in the service of God we must begin every day of our life with new eagerness. We must keep ourselves in the presence of God as much as possible and have no other … More

"If we wish to make any progress in the service of God we must begin every day of our life with new eagerness. We must keep ourselves in the presence of God as much as possible and have no other view or end in all our actions but the divine honour." – St Charles Borromeo whose feast is today (4 Nov). Stained glass window from Brussels Cathedral.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr