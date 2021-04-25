Clicks3
MICHOACÁN ON THE VATICAN SENDS A MESSAGE ogblackshow Mons. Coppola is scheduled to meet with Aguililla families affected by violence on Friday morning before officiating at a Mass at a …More
MICHOACÁN ON THE VATICAN SENDS A MESSAGE ogblackshow
Mons. Coppola is scheduled to meet with Aguililla families affected by violence on Friday morning before officiating at a Mass at a local school. Later in the day, he will attend a lunch in his honor offered by the Aguililla community.
In short, he will have plenty of opportunities to get up close and personal with the locals and thus set a powerful example to the bishops he criticized for being too distanced from their parishioners.
Source: Milenio (sp)
Mons. Coppola is scheduled to meet with Aguililla families affected by violence on Friday morning before officiating at a Mass at a local school. Later in the day, he will attend a lunch in his honor offered by the Aguililla community.
In short, he will have plenty of opportunities to get up close and personal with the locals and thus set a powerful example to the bishops he criticized for being too distanced from their parishioners.
Source: Milenio (sp)