Clicks3
parangutirimicuaro
MICHOACÁN ON 🔥THE VATICAN SENDS A MESSAGE ogblackshow Mons. Coppola is scheduled to meet with Aguililla families affected by violence on Friday morning before officiating at a Mass at a …More
MICHOACÁN ON 🔥THE VATICAN SENDS A MESSAGE ogblackshow

Mons. Coppola is scheduled to meet with Aguililla families affected by violence on Friday morning before officiating at a Mass at a local school. Later in the day, he will attend a lunch in his honor offered by the Aguililla community.

In short, he will have plenty of opportunities to get up close and personal with the locals and thus set a powerful example to the bishops he criticized for being too distanced from their parishioners.

Source: Milenio (sp)
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up