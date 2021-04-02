Stations of the Cross (Catholic) - By St Alphonsus Liguori. The Stations of the Cross, also known as the way of the cross, it a beautiful meditation to honour the passion of Christ. This prayer is … More

The Stations of the Cross, also known as the way of the cross, it a beautiful meditation to honour the passion of Christ. This prayer is often prayed during Lent on Fridays, and especially remember on Good Friday, however every day is a good day to to recall the way of the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ.



The Catholic video draws upon the meditation of St Alphonsus Ligouri and is extremely profitable in growing in union with Jesus. Recalling these 14 stations of the cross reminds us of the passionate love Jesus has for each one of us. These stations of the cross are wonderful lenten reflection and a Friday meditation.



1:05 The First Station: Pilate Condemns Jesus to Die

3:04 The Second Station: Jesus Accepts His Cross

5:06 The Third Station: Jesus Falls the First Time

7:15 The Fourth Station: Jesus Meets His Afflicted Mother

9:30 The Fifth Station: Simon Helps Jesus Carry the Cross

11:51 The Sixth Station: Veronica Offers Her Veil to Jesus

14:02 The Seventh Station: Jesus Falls the Second Time

16:09 The Eighth Station: Jesus Speaks to the Women

18:26 The Ninth Station: Jesus Falls the Third Time

20:26 The Tenth Station: Jesus Is Stripped of His Garments

22:44 The Eleventh Station: Jesus Is Nailed to the Cross

24:47 The Twelfth Station: Jesus Dies Upon the Cross

27:02 The Thirteenth Station: Jesus Is Taken Down from the Cross

29:16 The Fourteenth Station: Jesus Is Placed in the Sepulcher

31:28 Prayer to Jesus Christ Crucified



At her station keeping, sung by Janelle Yasinski.



