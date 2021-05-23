Clicks54
Novena - Oremus
2
The full Church
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

jobina
  • Report
The arrows between Purgatory and Earth need to go both ways. The prayers of the souls in Purgatory help us, they are only helpless toward themselves, as their time of merit is over.
Jeffrey Ade
  • Report
May we belong oh Lord!
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up