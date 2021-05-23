Home
Clicks
54
Novena - Oremus
2
57 minutes ago
The full Church
jobina
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
30 minutes ago
The arrows between Purgatory and Earth need to go both ways. The prayers of the souls in Purgatory help us, they are only helpless toward themselves, as their time of merit is over.
Jeffrey Ade
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
41 minutes ago
May we belong oh Lord!
