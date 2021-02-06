Clicks29
St Thomas heard Christ speaking to him from the Cross: "Bene scripsisti de me Thoma; quam ergo mercedem accipias ?" (You have written well of me, Thomas (a reference to the Office of Corpus Christi); what reward would you have?) ✴To which Thomas replied: "Non aliam Domine nisi te ipsum" (None other than Thyself, Lord). Vide: The Life and Labours of Saint Thomas of Aquin, Volumes 1-2, By Roger Bede Vaughan · 1874, p. 915.

Ago tibi gratias Deo per instrumenta de Emirhan Cesur.

