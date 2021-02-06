Clicks29
Bene scripsisti de me Thoma patreon.com/ProVaticanus #Aquinas St Thomas heard Christ speaking to him from the Cross: "Bene scripsisti de me Thoma; quam ergo mercedem accipias ?" (You have written …More
Bene scripsisti de me Thoma
#Aquinas
St Thomas heard Christ speaking to him from the Cross: "Bene scripsisti de me Thoma; quam ergo mercedem accipias ?" (You have written well of me, Thomas (a reference to the Office of Corpus Christi); what reward would you have?) To which Thomas replied: "Non aliam Domine nisi te ipsum" (None other than Thyself, Lord). Vide: The Life and Labours of Saint Thomas of Aquin, Volumes 1-2, By Roger Bede Vaughan · 1874, p. 915.
www.google.com/books/edition/The_Life_and_Labours_of_Saint_Thomas_of/4ZsuAAAAYAAJ?hl=en&gbpv=1&dq=Bene+scripsisti+de+me+Thoma&pg=PA915&printsec=frontcover
