Mater Ecclesiæ

"In the birth of the Church, the one to whom we owe the birth of Christ participates in a particular way." – Pope St John Paul II. This depiction of Mary as Mother of the Church at Pentecost is from the bronze doors of the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome. Today, the Monday after Pentecost, is the feast of Mary, Mother of the Church.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr