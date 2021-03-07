Even though we all may have of watched the Passion of Christ, watch this trailer or the full movie again in a prayerful and contemplative manner. Shortly or at some stage, Christianity, particularly … More

Even though we all may have of watched the Passion of Christ, watch this trailer or the full movie again in a prayerful and contemplative manner. Shortly or at some stage, Christianity, particularly the Catholic and Apostolic Church, will live the Passion similarly as Our Lord Jesus Christ did, we will live each Stations of the Cross on our road to Calvary and arrive at the summit of Golgotha (read the fifth seal in the book of Revelation in the Holy Bible) before we receive our Ascension of Glory.

Let this Lent especially as we soon enter Holy Week prepare you to share the sufferings with Jesus and his Mother, Our Lady of Sorrows, so that we can share and enter His Glory...