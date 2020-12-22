LIVE | EWTN News Nightly | Monday, December 21, 2020 On EWTN News Nightly tonight: President Donald Trump tweeted he’ll be in Georgia January 4th, 2021 to hold a rally for the hugely critical … More





On EWTN News Nightly tonight: President Donald Trump tweeted he'll be in Georgia January 4th, 2021 to hold a rally for the hugely critical senate races taking place there. Following approval by the Food and Drug Administration, the first doses of the Moderna vaccine were administered today in the U.S. With both the Moderna and Pfizer shots now in circulation, more people can be vaccinated across the country. Meanwhile, socio-economic conditions in Lebanon have led the international Red Cross to add the country to its emergency watch-list for 2021. Toufic Baaklini, the president of "In Defense of Christians," a non-profit and non-partisan human rights and advocacy organization based in Washington DC, joins to talk more about the current conditions in Lebanon, the spiraling economic collapse of the country and what that means for the people when it comes to basic human needs, like food and shelter. Rita Rhayem, from the International Strategy and Partnership Department of Caritas Lebanon, joins to give an update on how the people of Beirut are doing four months after the explosion and if the city is being rebuilt. Also, since its unveiling earlier this month, the Vatican's nativity scene in St. Peter's square has drawn mixed reactions for its non-traditional appearance. Art historian and author, Elizabeth Lev, joins to talk more about this year's nativity scene, the reaction it is getting and what her impressions of it are.