Francis Received Melinda Gates Secretly

There is an ever closer alliance between the Vatican and the UN, Edward Pentin writes (NcRegister.com, February 4).He lists Papal audiences to UN representatives, joint conferences in the Vatican, common initiatives to foster “human fraternity” like the Abu Dhabi declaration, and the Vatican’s support of the UN's “Sustainable Development Goals”.Pentin also knows about an unpublicised private audience, Francis granted in November to Melinda Gates whose Gates Foundation promotes contraception.The US Catholic Relief Services regularly receives money from the Gates Foundation, last year alone four million dollars.