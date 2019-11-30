Saint Andrew

"We humbly implore your majesty, O Lord, that, just as the blessed Apostle Andrew was for your Church a preacher and pastor, so he may be for us a constant intercessor before you. Through our Lord … More

"We humbly implore your majesty, O Lord, that, just as the blessed Apostle Andrew was for your Church a preacher and pastor, so he may be for us a constant intercessor before you. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. " – Collect for the feast of St Andrew (30 Nov). Mosaic from the ceiling of the Neon Baptistery in Ravenna.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr