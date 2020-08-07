With whom my hand shall be established: mine arm also shall strengthen him. The enemy shall not exact upon him; nor the son of wickedness afflict him. I have found David my servant; with my holy oil … More



The enemy shall not exact upon him; nor the son of wickedness afflict him.

I have found David my servant; with my holy oil have I anointed him:

With whom my hand shall be established: mine arm also shall strengthen him.



Source: With whom my hand shall be established: mine arm also shall strengthen him.The enemy shall not exact upon him; nor the son of wickedness afflict him.I have found David my servant; with my holy oil have I anointed him:With whom my hand shall be established: mine arm also shall strengthen him.Source: www.youtube.com/watch