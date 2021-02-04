North American College & Cardinal Dolan Named in Shocking Lawsuit. A major legal Complaint has been filed exposing bombshell allegations of clerical misconduct and cover-up, naming New York Cardinal … More





A major legal Complaint has been filed exposing bombshell allegations of clerical misconduct and cover-up, naming New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan; the Archdiocese of New York; the Pontifical North American College (NAC) in Vatican City; and other American seminary officials as defendants.

Scores of victimized seminarians and priests are about to come forward with overwhelming accounts that will shatter the longstanding culture of silence.

An Italian translation of this video can be found at: youtube.com/watch?v=G2C6f21xdvA