The Vatican Says the Catholic Church Cannot Bless Same-Sex Unions | EWTN News Nightly

The Vatican says the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions. This, in response to the question, "Does the Church have the power to give the blessing to unions of persons of the same sex?" In a written statement, the Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith, says no. Citing Pope Francis' apostolic exhortation, Amoris Laetitia, it writes: "There are absolutely no grounds for considering homosexual unions to be in any way similar or even remotely analogous to God's plan for marriage and family." Senior Rome Correspondent for Catholic News Agency, Hannah Brockhaus, joins us to discuss what the document says about why the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions. Brockhaus explains why the Vatican decided to clarify this now and whether people who have homosexual inclinations can receive a blessing from a priest.