Senator Steve Daines Slams Xavier Becerra’s Abortion Record

The Senate narrowly confirmed Xavier Becerra as the next HHS Secretary – Senator Steve Daines, the Senate Pro-Life Caucus Chair, outlines his top pro-life concerns and tells us about his tense exchange with Becerra. Autumn Christensen, policy director for the Susan B. Anthony List, explains what’s at stake for the pro-life cause with HHS Secretary Becerra and updates us on the Biden administration’s latest action on the Protect Life Rule. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: Senator Steve Daines Slams Xavier Becerra’s Abortion RecordThe Senate narrowly confirmed Xavier Becerra as the next HHS Secretary – Senator Steve Daines, the Senate Pro-Life Caucus Chair, outlines his top pro-life concerns and tells us about his tense exchange with Becerra. Autumn Christensen, policy director for the Susan B. Anthony List, explains what’s at stake for the pro-life cause with HHS Secretary Becerra and updates us on the Biden administration’s latest action on the Protect Life Rule. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.