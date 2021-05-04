Pressure in India for national lockdown with more than 20 million Covid cases recorded - BBC News. Pressure is mounting on India's government to impose a national lockdown after the country recorded … More





Pressure is mounting on India's government to impose a national lockdown after the country recorded more than 20 million Covid infections.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing criticism as widespread shortages of oxygen and hospital beds continue in the worst-affected cities including the capital Delhi.



The country's most popular sports tournament, the Indian Premier League, has been cancelled after a number of players tested positive.



Sophie Raworth presents BBC News at Ten reporting by Devina Gupta in Delhi.



Please subscribe HERE



#BBCNews Pressure in India for national lockdown with more than 20 million Covid cases recorded - BBC News.Pressure is mounting on India's government to impose a national lockdown after the country recorded more than 20 million Covid infections.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing criticism as widespread shortages of oxygen and hospital beds continue in the worst-affected cities including the capital Delhi.The country's most popular sports tournament, the Indian Premier League, has been cancelled after a number of players tested positive.Sophie Raworth presents BBC News at Ten reporting by Devina Gupta in Delhi.Please subscribe HERE youtube.com/channel/UC16niRr50-MSBwiO3YDb3RA