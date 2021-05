Pressure in India for national lockdown with more than 20 million Covid cases recorded - BBC News. Pressure is mounting on India's government to impose a national lockdown after the country recorded … More

Pressure is mounting on India's government to impose a national lockdown after the country recorded more than 20 million Covid infections.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing criticism as widespread shortages of oxygen and hospital beds continue in the worst-affected cities including the capital Delhi.The country's most popular sports tournament, the Indian Premier League, has been cancelled after a number of players tested positive.