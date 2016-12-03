Clicks3
Love EWTN
First Saturday Devotion - 2016-12-03 - First Saturday Devotion

The Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word pray devotion of reparation to the Immaculate Heart of Mary on the first Saturday December.
