Simeon sees his Lord



"Simeon longed for death; not so the child of the world. Simeon held the Child Jesus in his arms, and pressed Him to his heart, hoping ere long to embrace Him in the kingdom of His eternal love". Detail from the 14th-century choir screen of Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr