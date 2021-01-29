Dr. John Grabenstein Discusses the Nation's Continued Fight Against COVID-19 | EWTN News Nightly Johnson and Johnson says it expects to announce results of its COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial early … More





Johnson and Johnson says it expects to announce results of its COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial early next week. That follows Monday's news from drug maker, Merck, that it is ending development of two potential COVID-19 vaccines. The company said that while the potential vaccines were, "well-tolerated" by patients, they generated an inferior immune system response compared with other vaccines. Editor at the Immunization Action Coalition, Dr. John Grabenstein, joins to talk more about where things stand in the fight against COVID-19 in the U.S. Dr. Grabenstein shares what is known so far about the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and its potential advantages. He explains how much of a setback this week's announcement from Merck is. With different COVID-19 variants being seen across the U.S., Moderna announces it is developing a booster shot to help in the fight against emerging strains of the virus. The doctor discusses how effective the vaccines currently on the market are in protecting people and whether these variants hasten the need to vaccinate more people more quickly. With a number of reports of adverse reactions to both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, in some cases severe, Dr. Grabenstein shares what is being done to address people's concerns, especially given that there are some communities who are hesitant to get vaccinated. He also shares what people should do while waiting to be vaccinated.