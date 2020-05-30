Clicks18
Catholic Headlines for Saturday, 5/30/20 (Currents News full broadcast)
currentsnews Currents News reports secular and religious news from the Catholic perspective. Some of the top stories on this newscast: Many of the shuttered churches in the Diocese of Brooklyn are now open inviting all to come for private prayer. The story of priests and their communities memorializing loved ones--in an effort to take that first step forward. And could the silver lining to this pandemic be a baby boom? What pro-life advocates are doing to get ready for the blessing.