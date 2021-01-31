Saint of the Week: St. Brigid of Ireland - February 1 TheTrueEnlightenment Abbess, and Patroness of Ireland (c. 453-523) Next to the glorious St. Patrick, St. Bridgid, his spiritual daughter in Chri… More

Saint of the Week: St. Brigid of Ireland - February 1



Abbess, and Patroness of Ireland

(c. 453-523)

Next to the glorious St. Patrick, St. Bridgid, his spiritual daughter in Christ is held with singular veneration. She was born about the year 453 at Fochard in Ulster, Northern Ireland. During her infancy, her pious father saw in vision holy persons in radiant garments pouring a sacred unguent on her head.

While very young, St. Bridgid consecrated her life to God. She joyfully performed works of mercy. "Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers of mine, you did for me" (Mt 25:40). St. Bridgid longed to be with just Jesus, Mary and the Trinity. Hence she took on a religious habit and turned down many suitors. Our Lord blessed her with a malady in her eye which turned away her former suitors, but upon receiving her bridal veil from St. Patrick, she was fully restored. This miracle also changed the altar to its orginal beauty.

Edified by St. Bridgid, other ladies made their vows, and founded a religious residence. With the bishop's blessing, the first convent was established in Ireland. Bridgid assumed the superiority in Obedient to the prelate, St. Bridgid assumed leadership or "superiority" of the community. The bishops of Ireland were compelled by the Holy Spirit to establish similar institutions in their respective dioceses. Like the Blessed Virgin Mary travelling to assist her cousin, Elizabeth, while pregnant with Jesus, St. Bridgid travelled and worked with the spirit and fervor of the saints.

While thus engaged in a portion of the province of Connaught, a deputation arrived from Leinster to solicit the Saint to take up her residence in that territory. It was only the prospect of the many spiritual advantages that would result from compliance with the request that induced her to accede, as she did, to the wishes of those who had petitioned her. Taking with her a number of her spiritual daughters, our Saint journeyed to Leinster, where they were received with respect and joy. The site on which Kildare now stands appearing to be well adapted for a religious institute, St. Bridgid and her companions took up residence. Although of humble means, St. Bridgid relieved the poor of the vicinity considerably; and when the wants of these persons surpassed her finances, she sacrificed the movables of the convent. On one occasion, imitating the burning charity of St. Ambrose and other servants of God, St. Bridgid sold the sacred vestments to relieve the poor and marginalized. She was so down to earth that she sometimes attended the cattle on the land which belonged to her monastery.

The renown of Bridgid's charity drew multitudes to Kildare; the fame of her piety attracted many persons anxious to solicit her prayers or learn from her. In the course of time, the number of these so much increased that it was necessary to provide accommodation for them in the neighborhood of the new monastery. Thus was laid the foundation and origin of the town of Kildare.

The spiritual exigencies of her community, and of those numerous strangers who resorted to the vicinity, suggested the fitting transformation of the locality into an episcopal see. Deeming the proposal just and useful, Conlath, a holy ascetic, was chosen by Bridgid to be the first bishop of the new diocese. In time, the diocese became the ecclesiastical metropolis of the province.

After seventy years devoted to the practice of virtues, corporal infirmities admonished our Saint that the time of her dissolution was nigh. It was now half a century since, by her holy vows, she had irrevocably consecrated herself to God, and during that period great results had been attained. Her holy institute bore good fruit throughout the Emerald Isle, greatly advancing the Gospel. St. Bridgid's last illness was soothed by the presence of Nennidh, a priest of eminent sanctity whom St. Bridgid had raised up. On February 1, 523, after receiving the Eucharist, St. Bridget moved into eternity. Her passing was enjoyed by Jesus who received St. Bridgid in their true native land.

St. Bridgid's relics were interred in the church adjoining her convent. Later, her relics were exhumed and deposited in a shrine near the altar.

In the ninth century, when Ireland was attacked by the Danes, St. Bridgid's relics were transferred to Down-Patrick, were they were deposited with those of St. Patrick. Their relics, together with that of St. Columba, were transferred to the Cathedral. The head of St. Bridgid is now kept in the church of the Jesuits at Lisbon.