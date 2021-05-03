Clicks1
Daily Mass with Fr. Frank Pavone: St. Joseph, Fathers, and Abortion At this Mass for the Feast of St. Joseph the Worker, Fr. Frank Pavone, National Director of Priests for Life, reflects on the …More
Daily Mass with Fr. Frank Pavone: St. Joseph, Fathers, and Abortion
At this Mass for the Feast of St. Joseph the Worker, Fr. Frank Pavone, National Director of Priests for Life, reflects on the lessons St. Joseph has for fathers in relation to their unborn children.
At this Mass for the Feast of St. Joseph the Worker, Fr. Frank Pavone, National Director of Priests for Life, reflects on the lessons St. Joseph has for fathers in relation to their unborn children.