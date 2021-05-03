Daily Mass with Fr. Frank Pavone: St. Joseph, Fathers, and Abortion At this Mass for the Feast of St. Joseph the Worker, Fr. Frank Pavone, National Director of Priests for Life, reflects on the … More

Daily Mass with Fr. Frank Pavone: St. Joseph, Fathers, and Abortion



At this Mass for the Feast of St. Joseph the Worker, Fr. Frank Pavone, National Director of Priests for Life, reflects on the lessons St. Joseph has for fathers in relation to their unborn children.