DefendTruth
"The corruption is actually world wide & going to upset COUNTLESS ELECTIONS across this country & AROUND THE WORLD."
Caroline03
@De Profondis - ......the fulfillment of the third secret of Fatima
Our Lady of Fatima said in 1917 "Russia will spread it's errors around the world " ie Communism.

...and Mari Loli of Garabandal warned of Global Communism and said we will not be allowed to go to Church.
youtube.com/watch?v=ew8z2UPdsNs
De Profundis
Joe Biden "won" an entire election without leaving his basement and Andrew Cuomo just won an Emmy for his "Leadership" during the pandemic. What is going on?
