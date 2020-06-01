Clicks20

Holy Land: Solemnity of Pentecost | Jerusalem 2020

CMC Solemnity of Pentecost | Jerusalem 2020 Solemn Mass presided over by Br. Francesco Patton, ofm, Custos of the Holy Land in Saint Saviour Church, Jerusalem.
