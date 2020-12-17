Catholic Drive Time: US Bishops fund Biden? plus 180 free catechetical videos. Tune in! First hour: news, saint of the day, Gospel of the Day, Michael Hitchborn on to discuss US Bishops funding the … More

Tune in!

First hour: news, saint of the day, Gospel of the Day, Michael Hitchborn on to discuss US Bishops funding the Biden Campaign and meditations on Advent with Our Lady of Fatima

Second Hour: breaking news, saint of the day, Gospel, Game Show, and interview with Alex Travino on Mission 180 a wealth of free catechetical videos.