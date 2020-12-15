Undoing the Damage: US Cathedral Beautifully Renovated

The art historian Elizabeth Lev posted two pictures of St Augustine Cathedral in Kalamazoo, Michigan, USA, before and after its renovation.
The renovation was done by Duncan Stroik, a professor of Architecture at Notre Dame University.
The result was unveiled last Sunday and includes beautiful green marble.
