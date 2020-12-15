 Christmas Campaign: Financial Insights
Clicks59
en.news
1

Undoing the Damage: US Cathedral Beautifully Renovated

The art historian Elizabeth Lev posted two pictures of St Augustine Cathedral in Kalamazoo, Michigan, USA, before and after its renovation.

The renovation was done by Duncan Stroik, a professor of Architecture at Notre Dame University.

The result was unveiled last Sunday and includes beautiful green marble.

#newsXzjarttevq

  • Report

  • Social networks

Caroline03
  • Report
Cheapest way to restore a "meal Table" to become a Traditional Altar of Holy Sacrifice.
In easy stages.... 😍

youtube.com/watch?v=oUNfbgRJOe8
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up