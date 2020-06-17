Clicks34
Arvo Pärt: Magnificat, Stabat Mater
Composer: Arvo Pärt Artists:Ensemble Le Nuove Musiche Krijn Koetsveld (director) Under its founder-director Krijn Koetsveld, Le Nuove Musiche has won international acclaim for its complete recording of Monteverdi's madrigals, a project over a decade in the making and which has recently been released complete for the first time by Brilliant Classics (BC95661). Now the ensemble turns its attention to a modern master of concerted vocal writing, Arvo Pärt. The idioms of the two composers could hardly be more different: Monteverdi's madrigals so rich and elaborate, speaking of earthly love and pain, while Pärt evokes a world of stillness and calm. As Koetsveld remarks in his booklet introduction, his music seems so simple. Only a few notes, repeated harmonies, often extremely quiet tempo, declamation on a note or chord. No complex patterns, with many surprisingly dissonant harmonies or highly complex vocalizations. Where does that intriguing, intoxicating atmosphere come from which many cherish and enrapture? Tracklist: 00:00:00 Magnificat 00:06:16 Nunc dimittis 00:13:32 Maria Antifonen: I. O Weisheit 00:14:36 Maria Antifonen: II. O Adonai 00:16:40 Maria Antifonen: III. O Spross aus Isias Wurzel 00:17:36 Maria Antifonen: IV. O Schüssel Davids 00:19:18 Maria Antifonen: V. O Morgenstern 00:20:59 Maria Antifonen: VI. O König aller Völker 00:22:28 Maria Antifonen: VII. O Immanuel 00:24:53 Stabat mater