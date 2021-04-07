New Senate Decision Could Allow Democrats to Advance Their Agenda Without Republican Support A new decision from the US Senate's Non-Partisan Parliamentarian, now means Democrats could advance … More





A new decision from the US Senate's Non-Partisan Parliamentarian, now means Democrats could advance more of President Joe Biden's agenda, without the support of Republicans. Conservative organizations say it's a decision which could have devastating effects on religious liberty and even the pro-life movement. Late last night, the Senate Parliamentarian, who decides the rules in the Senate, determined that Democrats may amend the budget resolution they used for their COVID-19 relief bill, which passed with a simple majority vote. This now opens the door for Senate Democrats to use a majority vote to pass other bills, without any Republican support. The Director of Federal Affairs for Life and Human Dignity for Family Research Council, Connor Semelsberger says, "What this decision did, was essentially say okay no longer do you need many senators to come together, across the aisle, from many different states and many different perspectives to pass the laws that govern Americans, but rather instead almost become a majoritarian rule." Meanwhile, the crisis at the border continues with national security implications. US Border Patrol reported two men from Yemen, on the FBI's terrorism watch list were arrested at the US-Mexico border. The Biden Administration continues to say programs in the region are in place. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: New Senate Decision Could Allow Democrats to Advance Their Agenda Without Republican SupportA new decision from the US Senate's Non-Partisan Parliamentarian, now means Democrats could advance more of President Joe Biden's agenda, without the support of Republicans. Conservative organizations say it's a decision which could have devastating effects on religious liberty and even the pro-life movement. Late last night, the Senate Parliamentarian, who decides the rules in the Senate, determined that Democrats may amend the budget resolution they used for their COVID-19 relief bill, which passed with a simple majority vote. This now opens the door for Senate Democrats to use a majority vote to pass other bills, without any Republican support. The Director of Federal Affairs for Life and Human Dignity for Family Research Council, Connor Semelsberger says, "What this decision did, was essentially say okay no longer do you need many senators to come together, across the aisle, from many different states and many different perspectives to pass the laws that govern Americans, but rather instead almost become a majoritarian rule." Meanwhile, the crisis at the border continues with national security implications. US Border Patrol reported two men from Yemen, on the FBI's terrorism watch list were arrested at the US-Mexico border. The Biden Administration continues to say programs in the region are in place. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly