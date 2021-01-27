219. To find trust

Let’s ask the Father, by the name of Jesus, to help us find trust, that the Father will rejoice to see us follow Jesus for the good of souls. As Therese of Lisieux, who never went out after entering the cloister, may we believe that God works in our hearts, even if we think we have empty hands.One night, the Lord tells Paul in a vision: “Do not be afraid. Go on speaking, and do not be silent, for I am with you.”When we come closer to the Lord, we develop the confidence to evangelize with the testimonies of faith that we give and the acts we do.With Jesus, our mission is growing and becoming more secure. Let’s pray, meditate on the Word with a regular presence at Mass, and we’ll continually enter into a relationship with Jesus.We can observe more and more the Lord acting in the hearts and lives of the people around us. Also, by becoming more patient with ourselves, we’ll become more patient in front of the faults of others. Believing more in Jesus leads us on the path with him.It’s not always simple or easy, especially when we’re distracted, but we know that making Jesus known is possible. Jesus tells us:“Amen, amen, I say to you, you will weep and mourn, while the world rejoices; you will grieve, but your grief will become joy.” John, chapter 16, verse 20Sometimes we’ll cry in the desert like John the Baptist, and we’ll have the impression that no one will listen, but the Holy Spirit is active in the world. We only have to watch him act in people’s lives and hearts.Let’s read again:You are now in anguish. But I will see you again, and your hearts will rejoice, and no one will take your joy away from you. John, chapter 16, verse 22The joy of God is so deep and intense that no one can rob it. Joy is in God and of God.The sole purpose of the mission is to enter the heart of God and to be Loved. May the kingdom of God be established in our hearts. Then, let’s continue to ask Jesus to guide us day by day and help us to embark in the touching and inspiring adventure of faith and evangelization. Let’s accept to be joyous and daring, filled with hope, since we can see that the Holy Spirit continues his work in the world.Book: Let’s evangelizeNormand Thomas