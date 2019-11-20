A picture is worth 1000 words

Pope Francis talking to Argentinian journalist (EFE Noticias), (November 19): Reporter asks Francis: "When will visit Argentina?" First,he shrugs. Then, he points upwards, and says, "Ask the Eternal … More

Pope Francis talking to Argentinian journalist (EFE Noticias), (November 19): Reporter asks Francis: "When will visit Argentina?" First,he shrugs. Then, he points upwards, and says, "Ask the Eternal Father!"