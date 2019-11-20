Clicks229

A picture is worth 1000 words

Pope Francis talking to Argentinian journalist (EFE Noticias), (November 19): Reporter asks Francis: "When will visit Argentina?" First,he shrugs. Then, he points upwards, and says, "Ask the Eternal …More
Frà Alexis Bugnolo
I assure you, millions of Catholics are asking the Eternal Father, and we will take Argentina or any other destination.....
Source, listindiario.com/…/el-papa-sobre-c…
Jungerheld
I only have two words: Brace yourselves...!
