Republican Senators Worried Democrats Will Continue Using Simple Majority to Pass Bills

During President Joe Biden's inauguration speech, he spoke about his eagerness to work with both parties in Congress. However, Senate Republicans say so far it's been the Democrats way or the highway, from passing the COVID relief bill to the president's latest infrastructure proposal. 10 Senate Republicans who worked together to draft a 6th COVID-19 relief bill earlier this year are speaking out. Republicans say their package included the core COVID relief elements of the Biden administration's plan, such as providing an identical amount of $160 billion to support vaccines and testing. In addition, Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota says that Republicans later upped their offer to $650 billion to increase the size of the stimulus checks. Regardless of their efforts, the Senator says that the Biden administration dismissed them. Republicans are still concerned Senate Democrats will attempt to use another simple majority vote to pass the American Job's Plan, now that the Senate Parliamentarian decided reconciliation could be used again. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.