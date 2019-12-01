TRUMP 2020: Will the Vatican Interfere?

In this RTV Short, we take a quick look at the fact that all the far-Left, pro-abort, pro-NWO politicians are big fans of Pope Francis. Everyone okay with that? Given that Democrat hopeful, Bernie … More

In this RTV Short, we take a quick look at the fact that all the far-Left, pro-abort, pro-NWO politicians are big fans of Pope Francis. Everyone okay with that? Given that Democrat hopeful, Bernie Sanders, was invited to speak in the Vatican just five months before the 2016 presidential election, isn't it a pretty safe bet that the Vatican will try again to interfere in 2020? Especially now that President Trump is pulling the U. S. out of the Paris Climate Treaty, isn't it an even safer bet that the Soros/Sachs-Vatican alliance will do everything in their power to make sure Trump doesn't get reelected? Watch your back, Mr. Trump.