Clicks1
Live Daily Mass | Shalom World Anniversary | 27 April 2021 | Ss. Peter & Paul's Church | Ireland. Let us gather around this altar to give thanks for a blessed 7 years of Shalom World. We are forever …More
Live Daily Mass | Shalom World Anniversary | 27 April 2021 | Ss. Peter & Paul's Church | Ireland.
Let us gather around this altar to give thanks for a blessed 7 years of Shalom World. We are forever grateful to our benefactors, viewers and supporters for their never-ceasing prayers. #TogetherGrateful
Watch SHALOM WORLD on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, Android TV, Kindle Fire HD, on your iPhone, iPad, Android Phone and online at shalomworld.org/live
Connected TV link: shalomworld.org/watchon/connectedtv
MORE FROM SHALOM WORLD
Shalom World's main website: shalomworld.org
Shalom Media: shalommedia.org
Shalom Tidings: shalomtidings.org
TO DOWNLOAD THE APP
shalomworld.org/watchon/apps
TO SUPPORT US
shalomworld.org/donate
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook: facebook.com/shalomworld/
Twitter: twitter.com/shalomworldtv
Instagram: instagram.com/shalomworldtv/
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/shalom-world
Subscribe: youtube.com/channel/UCErQl0ZF36rb667dMJCjC3A
Let us gather around this altar to give thanks for a blessed 7 years of Shalom World. We are forever grateful to our benefactors, viewers and supporters for their never-ceasing prayers. #TogetherGrateful
Watch SHALOM WORLD on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, Android TV, Kindle Fire HD, on your iPhone, iPad, Android Phone and online at shalomworld.org/live
Connected TV link: shalomworld.org/watchon/connectedtv
MORE FROM SHALOM WORLD
Shalom World's main website: shalomworld.org
Shalom Media: shalommedia.org
Shalom Tidings: shalomtidings.org
TO DOWNLOAD THE APP
shalomworld.org/watchon/apps
TO SUPPORT US
shalomworld.org/donate
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook: facebook.com/shalomworld/
Twitter: twitter.com/shalomworldtv
Instagram: instagram.com/shalomworldtv/
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/shalom-world
Subscribe: youtube.com/channel/UCErQl0ZF36rb667dMJCjC3A