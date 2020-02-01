Clicks291
BREAKING: Viganò to Francis -- 'The faithful have a right to know'
Remnant TV is pleased to release Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s latest missive, this time confronting the Pope’s “devious strategy” to—as papal advisor Archbishop Victor Fernández put it back in …More
Remnant TV is pleased to release Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s latest missive, this time confronting the Pope’s “devious strategy” to—as papal advisor Archbishop Victor Fernández put it back in 2015—bring about “reform that is irreversible” and that cannot be undone by future popes. Pope Francis has seen to it that, at the next conclave, the Dean of the College of Cardinal will be the former right-hand man of Cardinal Angelo Sodano, accused of covering for the most notorious clerical sexual predator of the 20th Century—Legionaires of Christ founder, Fr. Marcial Maciel. Furthermore, this latest “masterful deception” will see to it that Cardinals made in the image and likeness of Francis will exercise considerable power and influence over the next conclave. As former papal nuncio to the United States, Archbishop Viganò is in a position to know the players, the past cover-ups and the modus operandi behind this Machiavellian coup d’eglise, and we’re confident the Vatican has considerable cause for concern over his damning testimony. We here at Remnant TV stand with Viganò, of course and here is his latest letter on behalf of all of us--the Catholic faithful--who, Archbishop Vigano say, have the right to know the truth. The complete text of this letter is available at remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php
Why does +Vigano continue to recognize the most obvious formal public heretic in Catholic history as a “pope”?
Card. Burke and others have more or less called this man a formal heretic as well yet they continue to support him.
It is time to man up and oust the church of this truly fiendish antipope .
God bless Archbishop Viganò
